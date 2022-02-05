The Kaufman Lions varsity boys soccer team is working to improve as they try to gain momentum after a slow start to their 2022 season.
The team is currently 1-7-1 overall on the season and 1-1 in District 12-4A play.
The Lions did open District 12-4A play on Jan. 24 with a penalty kick shootout win over Mabank High School.
The regulation goal for Kaufman in the Mabank game was scored by Andres Gallegos with about eight minutes left in the second half. This game would remain tied at 1-all for the rest of regulation time. So, this game was headed to a penalty kick shootout. In the shootout, all five Kaufman shooters were able to register goals. Those shooters were senior Joseph Resendiz, junior Fabian Ramirez, Yahir Benitez, senior Carlos Ramirez, and junior Edward Rivera.
Then, on Jan. 29, a very powerful and state ranked Athens High School team defeated Kaufman by a count of 2-0.
