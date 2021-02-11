The Scurry-Rosser varsity boys basketball team clinched a playoff berth with a 58-27 victory over Blooming Grove on Feb. 2.
At halftime, Scurry-Rosser led 24-15, But, then in the second half, the Wildcats played at a high level on both ends of the court as they outscored Blooming Grove 34-12. This second half surge easily guaranteed a victory and a playoff berth for Scurry-Rosser.
Top performers in this game for Scurry-Rosser were Jaxon Jonas (24 points—six of these points came on three-point shots, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals), Terrell Blanton (14 points and four blocked shots), Garrett Hill (six points and eight assists), Kaden Bradshaw (six points), Cagle Peavy (four points), Christian Lopez (two points), and Baylin Caves (two points).
Head Coach James Hill is thrilled the team has clinched a playoff berth.
“This team has had a confidence about them all year long andthey are extremely excited to make the playoffs," Hill said. "It is a result of desire and hard work from all of the players. We are really happy for the seniors (Blanton and Jonas) as this was a goal of theirs. Playoff atmosphere is a ton of fun and thisteam can’t wait.”
Also, on Feb. 5, state ranked and currently undefeated Malakoff High School defeated Scurry-Rosser by a count of 70-44.
Notable performers in this game for Scurry-Rosser were Blanton (17 points and seven rebounds), Jonas (nine points and five assists), Peavy (seven points), Hill (five points), Lopez (five points) and Bradshaw (one point).
After these results, Scurry-Rosser’s record stands at 15-7 overall and 9-4 in District 18-3A play.
