The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats boys basketball team is right in the thick of the District 18-3A playoff race.
In recent games, Scurry-Rosser lost a nailbiter to Malakoff High School (31-29) on Jan. 18. Then, the Wildcats bounced back and battled past Blooming Grove (36-25) on Jan. 19. Finally, Scurry-Rosser won in a blow out over Rice High School (66-21) on Jan. 21. These games were played at Malakoff High School, Blooming Grove High School, and Scurry-Rosser High School respectively.
With these results, Scurry-Rosser’s record stands at 18-6 overall and 5-2 in District 18-3A play:
The game versus Malakoff was a competitive one from start to finish. The game was tied at 13 by halftime. Then, through three quarters of play, Scurry-Rosser led 23-21. But, in the fourth quarter, the Tigers edged past the Wildcats to win the game.
The leading players for Scurry-Rosser in the Malakoff game were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 13 points and three steals.
Christian Lopez: eight points and 10 rebounds.
Kayden Bradshaw: four points.
De’Shawn Wren: two points.
Ralph Miller: two points.
The Blooming Grove game was a tough low scoring battle all the way through. But, in the end, the Wildcats had just enough firepower to get past the Lions.
Key players for Scurry-Rosser in the Blooming Grove game were as follows:
Wren: eight points and six steals.
Garrett Hill: seven points and three assists.
Lopez: five points and seven rebounds.
Baylin Caves: four points.
Parker Williams: three points.
Grayson Hill: three points.
Cagle Peavy: two points and three assists.
Bryce Chambers: two points.
Bradshaw: two points.
Scurry-Rosser absolutely dominated their game with Rice High School. The Wildcats put this game in the win column during the first half as they built a 37-7 lead by half time. In the second half, Scurry-Rosser eased to the finish line for the victory.
Top players for Scurry-Rosser in the Rice game were as follows:
Williams: 24 points and four rebounds. Note: All of his points came via eight three-point shots.
Grayson Hill: 11 points, six assists, and four steals. Note: Six of his points came on two three-point shots.
Chambers: six points, four rebounds, and four blocked shots.
Garrett Hill: six points, seven assists, and five steals.
Peavy: five points.
Caves: five points and four rebounds.
Wren: five points and four rebounds.
Lopez: two points, six rebounds, and four steals.
Bradshaw: two points and four rebounds.
