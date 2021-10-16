Thanks to a second half comeback, the Blooming Grove Lions football team was able to slip past the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats by a count of 39-35 on Oct. 8; played at Blooming Grove High School.
With this victory, Blooming Grove improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in District play while Scurry-Rosser falls to 2-4 and 0-2 respectively.
The best players for Scurry-Rosser in this game were as follows, Tanner Vaughn: 211 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
De’Shawn Wren: 127 rushing yards with one touchdown.
Bryce Chambers: 74 receiving yards with one touchdown/four tackles and four assists on defense.
Peyton Lederman: four tackles.
Kaden Bradshaw: 46 receiving yards with one touchdown/one interception return for a touchdown.
At halftime, Scurry-Rosser looked to be well on their way to winning this game as they had built a 28-13 advantage. But, then in the second half, Blooming Grove flipped the script and dominated the action. In the second half, the Lions rallied and outscored the Wildcats 26-7 to secure this victory.
Up next, Scurry-Rosser will play host to Palmer High School on Oct. 15.
