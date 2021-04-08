This season has been extremely difficult for the Kaufman softball team as they continue to lose games.
Recently, Kaufman lost to Quinlan Ford (5-2) and Farmersville (12-1).
After these games, Kaufman’s record stands at 1-17 overall and 0-7.
In the Quinlan Ford game on March 30, the Panthers took an early 1-0 lead on a RBI single to center in the first inning.
But, then in the bottom of the second inning, Kaufman’s offense came alive as Izzy Black came through with a RBI bunt single and Kyndall Garner ripped a RBI double to left to give Kaufman a 2-1 lead.
The score would stay at 2-1 until the top of the fifth when the Panthers tied the game at 2-all on a RBI double to left.
The score was still 2-2 entering the top of the seventh inning, then the Panthers produced three runs which ultimately won the game for them. One run came home on a RBI single to right and the other two were plated on a Kaufman error.
Then, on April 1, Farmersville rolled past Kaufman by a count of 12-1.
The Farmers scored runs in four of the five innings played in this game to secure the comfortable victory.
The lone run in this game for Kaufman came in the bottom of the fourth inning on a RBI double to center by Kenzie Brito.
