In a rather focused and dominating way, the Kaufman tennis easily took apart the 6A Duncanville Panthers by a count of 18-1 on Sept. 17.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 15-1 overall on the season.
The big highlight of this matchup was that Kaufman won all of their boys and girls singles matches in straight sets. That is absolutely awesome.
Overall, the MVP Award went to Amanda Hasbell for battling like a true warrior in her doubles and singles match victories. The Heart Award was presented to Tabatha Morales for finding a way to win her singles match via two hard fought tie breakers. Finally, the Low Scorer Award was earned by both Phoenix Johnson and Wyatt Moredock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.