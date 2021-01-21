The 2021 season is underway for the Kaufman Lion varsity boys’ soccer team.
Recently, the team posted a 2-2 record at the Palestine Tournament with the victories coming against Mexia High School and Longview Pine Tree High School.
After these results, the team’s overall record stands at 3-6.
Also, individually, the team’s leading goal scorer right now is Yael Sandoval. The senior has registered 11 goals so far this season.
Head Coach Jonathan Batres has been very pleased with his team’s progress so far this season.
“The boys have shown much improvement from our first game at the Princeton Tournament," Batres said. "The big key for this team is to show more consistency and improve on our finishing touches. I am proud of the boys’ efforts and look forward to our tournament this week on Jan. 21-23."
The Lions play two games at 8 a.m. on Jan. 21 against Crandall and 4 p.m. against New Diana.
"I know the boys are excited for the opportunity to play in the first ever soccer tournament to be hosted by Kaufman High School, and they look forward to putting it all together for the home fans,” Coach Batres added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.