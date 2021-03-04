On Feb. 23, Scurry-Rosser started their 2021 season with a 13-7 victory over Cayuga.
Offensively in this game, Scurry-Rosser scored seven runs in the first inning, one in the second, four in the fourth, and one in the fifth.
Top hitters in this game for the Lady Wildcats were Emmalee Phillips (two hits and one RBI), Chloe Sims (two hits and two RBIs), Kenzie Smith (one hit and one RBI), and Macy Orman (three hits and two RBIs). Scurry-Rosser scored several more runs via wild pitches and passed balls. Finally, Carmen Rouse had a RBI ground out in this game as well.
Them on Feb. 25, the Lady Wildcats competed in the TASO Tournament, scoring one more win and taking a loss. Scurry-Rosser defeated Kerens 7-3, but lost to Alto 5-7.
Offensively against Kerens, Scurry-Rosser scored all of their seven runs in this game during the first inning. Notable offensive performances in this game for the Wildcats were turned in by Phillips (one hit and three RBIs), Smith (one hit and one RBI), and Sims (two hits). Also, Scurry-Rosser scored three more runs in this inning via wild pitches and errors.
In the Alto game, Scurry-Rosser fell behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning. But then the Wildcats answered with a five-run bottom of the second frame to take the lead. However, Alto came right back with three runs in the top of the third to grab the lead for good.
Top hitters in this game for Scurry Rosser were Phillips (one hit and one RBI), Sims (one hit and one RBI), Emma Hitt (one hit), Smith (one hit), and Azlan Grucholski (one hit). In this game as well, Scurry Rosser scored a handful of runs via wild pitches and errors.
Finally, on Feb. 26, Scurry-Rosser won a wild game over Sunnyvale High school by a count of 14-12.
The second day of the TASO softball tournament which was scheduled for Feb. 27, was eventually canceled. So, after all of these games, Scurry-Rosser has an overall record of 3-1 so far this season.
