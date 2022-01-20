The Corsicana Mildred Eagles slipped past the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats by a count of 56-49 in an important District 18-3A game on Jan. 11 at Scurry-Rosser High School.
With the win, Mildred improves to 2-2 in District 18-3A play while Scurry-Rosser falls to 16-5 and 3-1 respectively.
Thanks to a strong second quarter of play, Mildred built up a 10 -point lead by half time (29-19).
In the third quarter, Scurry-Rosser kept battling back and cut Mildred’s lead to four points (40-36) by the end of the frame.
However, in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were able to hold off the Wildcats to secure the victory.
Scurry-Rosser’s main contributors in this game were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 25 points, five assists, and five steals. Six of his points came via two three-point shots.
Cagle Peavy: seven points. Six of his points came on two three-point shots.
Christian Lopez: six points, five rebounds, and four assists.
Grayson Hill: three points.
Parker Williams: three points.
De’Shawn Wren: three points.
Bryce Chambers: two points and five rebounds.
The Scurry-Rosser’s game vs. Blooming Grove on Jan. 14 was cancelled due to Covid related issues.
