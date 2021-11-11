The Scurry-Rosser Wildcat football team dominated Mildred to clinch a playoff spot on Nov. 5 at Mildred High School.
With this 61-6 victory, Scurry-Rosser improves to 5-5 overall on the season and 3-3 in District play. Mildred sees their season end at 3-7 and 1-5 respectively.
Scurry-Rosser is slated to play Gunter High School in a bi-district playoff game on Nov. 11 at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The four football playoff teams from District 7-3A Division II this season are Palmer, Edgewood, Blooming Grove, and Scurry-Rosser.
Last Friday, Scurry-Rosser took control of the Mildred game from the start as they scored early and often. By halftime, the Wildcats had built a huge 48-0 lead. In the second half, Scurry-Rosser cruised home for the victory.
Overall, Scurry-Rosser gained 403 yards of total offense in this game (336 yards passing and 67 yards rushing). The Wildcats defense also caused five Mildred turnovers in this game (four interceptions and one fumble).
Key players in this game for Scurry-Rosser were as follows:
Tanner Vaughn: 17 of 23 passing for 336 yards and seven touchdowns.
De’Shawn Wren: six carries for 29 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Rowdy Miller: four receptions for 158 yards, three touchdowns, and five tackles.
Charlie Keever: three receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
Bryce Chambers: two receptions for 27 yards, one touchdown, and four tackles.
Kayden Bradshaw: two receptions for 13 yards, one touchdown, and three tackles plus one interception.
Ralph Miller: 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Cagle Peavy: five tackles and one interception.
Logan Ross: three tackles and one fumble recovery.
Emilio Gutierrez: three tackles.
Sigifredo Gomez: three tackles.
Aidan Richman: three tackles.
Brian Ochoa: three tackles.
