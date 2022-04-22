The Crandall Lady Pirates softball team lost to Royse City (15-3). However, the Lady Pirates bounced back well with victories over Dallas Highland Park (7-5) and Mesquite Poteet (17-5). These games were played on April 8, April 12, and April 14 at Royse City High School, Crandall High School, and Mesquite Poteet High School respectively.
Some bright moments for Crandall in the Royse City game came from Preslee Spivey in the top of the first inning when she produced an RBI single to left field. Also, in the first inning, Crandall’s Sarah Smith registered a two-RBI double to center field to make the score 3-0 for Crandall.
However, Royse City would rally to win this game.
In the Dallas Highland Park game, Crandall rallied from a 5-1 deficit to win. The Lady Pirates scored three runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to get the hard-fought victory.
RBIs for Crandall during these two innings were produced by Taylor Smith (two-RBI single to left in the fifth inning), Arissah Yanez (two-RBI single to center in the sixth inning), and Jodie Epperson (RBI single to left in the sixth inning). Crandall also scored a run via a Highland Park error in the fifth inning.
In the Mesquite Poteet game, Crandall’s offense was on fire as they scored five runs in the first inning, three in the third, six in the sixth, and three in the seventh.
Top hitters for Crandall in this game were Epperson (two hits and three RBIs), Spivey (two hits and two RBIs), Karmyn Bass (three hits and four RBIs), Melynnie Warren (three hits and two RBIs), and McKinley Hankins (two hits and five RBIs).
After these results, Crandall’s overall record stands at 14-12 overall and 9-3 in District 13-5A play. Following the April 14 games, the District 13-5A softball area as follows: Forney High School (12-0), Royse City (10-2), Crandall (9-3), and North Forney (7-5).
