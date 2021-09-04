The Scurry-Rosser cross country team is off to a fast start so far this season.
In their first meet of the season at the Waxahachie Woodhouse Invitational on Aug. 21, the varsity girls and varsity boys from Scurry-Rosser finished fifth and seventh respectively in the 4A and under team competition. The girls were running on a two-mile course, while the varsity boys were traveling on a three-mile trek.
Top individual performers at this meet for the Lady Cats were freshman Addison Truly (third place overall in a time of 13:49), freshman Kate Whitsitt (25th place overall in a time of 15:21), freshman Icelyn Lopez (39th place overall in a time of 17:19), freshman Haley Mote (43rd place overall in a time of 19:00), and freshman Kennedy Knight (46th place overall in a time of 19:59).
Other Scurry-Rosser girls who ran on the varsity team at this meet were freshman Reagan Kinsey (47th place overall in a time of 20:12) and freshman Breznet Gomez (50th place overall in a time of 23:36).
Notable individual performers at this meet for the Wildcat boys were sophomore Nolan Tubbs (20th place overall in a time of 20:12), sophomore George Hensley (35th place overall in a time of 21:03), sophomore Ben Zaleta (39th place overall in a time of 21:28), freshman Simon Zaleta (50th place overall in a time of 22:18), and freshman Cole Hartzel (52nd place in a time of 22:20).
Other Scurry-Rosser boys who ran on the varsity team at this meet were freshman Cash Crews (54th place in a time of 22:41) and freshman Collin Mahanna (77th place in a time of 28:41).
On Aug. 25, the Scurry-Rosser teams hit the road to participate in the Malakoff Invitational.
The Scurry-Rosser varsity boys won the team title at this meet, while the Scurry-Rosser varsity girls came in second.
The varsity Wildcat boys were led individually at this meet by Tubbs (third place overall in a time of 19:30), Hensley (fourth place overall in a time of 19:31), Ben Zaletta (10th place overall in a time of 20:16, Simon Zaletta (22nd place overall in a time of 21:54), and Crews (23rd place overall in a time of 22:08).
Also, Hartzel (34th place overall in a time of 23:53) and Mahanna (43rd place overall in a time of 26:46) ran on the varsity team for Scurry-Rosser at this meet.
Noteworthy individual performances at this meet for the varsity Lady Cats were turned in by Truly (fifth place overall in a time of 13:56), Cheyenne Vick (eighth place overall in a time of 14:47), Whitsitt (19th place overall in a time of 16:20), Kinsey (37th place overall in a time of 17:36), and Kayla Duncan (38th place overall in a time of 17:42).
Lopez (48th place overall in a time of 18:42), Mote (50th place overall in a time of 19:03), Knight (53rd place overall in a time of 19:45), and Gomez (60th place overall in a time of 23:54) completed the varsity team for the Lady Cats at this meet.
The Wildcats competed Sept. 1 at the Keene Invitational and are set to run Sept. 11 at the Crandall Invitational.
