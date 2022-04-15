The Crandall Lady Pirates softball team defeated both Greenville (15-0) and West Mesquite (23-1) on April 1 and April 5 at Crandall High School and West Mesquite High School respectively. However, Crandall also lost to Forney High School by a count of 5-1 on March 29 at Crandall High School.
After these results, Crandall’s record stands at 12-11 overall and 7-2 in District 13-5A play.
In the Greenville game, Crandall scored two runs in the first inning, five in the second, one in the third, and seven in the fourth on their way to victory. This game was called after the completion of the fourth inning due to the UIL run rule.
RBIs in this game for Crandall were produced by Jodie Epperson (two hits and three RBIs), Taylor Smith (two hits and two RBIs), Preslee Spivey (two hits and two RBIs), Karmyn Bass (three hits and three RBIs), Melynnie Warren (two hits and one RBI), and Arissah Yanez (one hit and one RBI).
In the pitching circle, McKinley Hankins and Kaylee White teamed up to toss a shutout over four innings of work on just two hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
In the West Mesquite game, the Lady Pirates plated five runs in the first inning, 12 in the second, and six in the third on the way to their win. Note: This game was called after the completion of the third inning due to the UIL run rule.
Top hitters in this game for the Lady Pirates were Epperson (two hits and three RBIs), Taylor Smith (one hit and two RBIs), Sarah Smith (one hit and one RBI), Spivey (three hits and two RBIs), Bass (one hit and two RBIs), Warren (one hit and two RBIs), White (two RBIs), Hannah Jones (one hit and two RBIs), and Dixie Sterling (one RBI).
In the pitching circle, White gave up one run on one hit in three innings of work with two strikeouts and one walk.
Against Forney, Crandall could only manage to score one run. That run came on a solo homer to center by Bass in the bottom of the seventh and final inning.
Forney scored one run in the first inning, one in the second, and three in the third on their way to victory.
After a 10-0 victory over Dallas Highland Park on April 5, Forney’s record stands at 18-6-2 overall and 9-0 in District 13-5A play.
After the games on April 5, the District 13-5A softball standings look this way: Forney High School (9-0), Royse City (8-1), Crandall (7-2), and North Forney (5-4).
