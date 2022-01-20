The Kaufman Lions varsity boys basketball team routed both Quinlan Ford (85-35) and Farmersville (83-44) on Jan. 11 and Jan.14 at Kaufman High School and Farmersville High School respectively.
With these victories, Kaufman improves to 13-13 overall and 4-0 in District 13-4A play.
From the start of the Quinlan Ford game, Kaufman was focused and hitting on all cylinders. The Lions played an attacking style of basketball in the first half that completely overwhelmed the Panthers.
At the end of the first quarter, Kaufman led comfortably at 29-10. Then, in the second quarter, Kaufman kept the pressure on as they expanded their advantage. By halftime, Kaufman had a sizable lead at 51-19.
The offense was clicking and impressive to watch. But, the defense was outstanding as well for the Lions. Defensively, the Lions made the Panthers work very hard for any points.
In the second half, Kaufman coasted home for the victory.
Top players for Kaufman in the Quinlan Ford game were as follows.
Daylon Dickerson: 27 points and 15 rebounds.
Vontrell Williams: 23 points and eight rebounds.
DK Jones: eight points and nine assists.
Derek Clamon: eight points.
Dorian Jones: six points.
Drew Page: six points.
Against Farmersville, Kaufman came ready to play as well. They took charge of the game early and they never looked back on their way to victory.
Here is a statistic that shows Kaufman definitely had a balanced scoring attack in this game. The Lions had eight different players connect on a three-point shot against the Farmers.
Key players for Kaufman in the Farmersville game were as follows:
Williams: 23 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.
Dickerson: 15 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists.
DK Jones: 11 points.
Page: nine points.
Kylevon Morrow: eight points.
Clamon: seven points and five rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.