Led by a sensational performance from junior running back Braxton Garmon, the Kaufman Lions football team was able to defeat the Alvarado Indians by a count of 56-34 at a Sept. 17 road game in Alvarado.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 4-0 overall on the season, while Alvarado falls to 0-4.
Overall, Garmon carried the football 19 times for 140 yards with five touchdowns. He definitely was the star attraction for the Lions in this game as his touchdown runs covered 23, seven, one, 13, and three yards during the course of the evening.
Some other individual stars in this game for Kaufman were Derek Clamon (five of eight passing for 108 yards with eight carries for 56 yards and one touchdown), Juan Resendiz (nine carries for 85 yards), Isaiah Leija (five carries for 79 yards and one touchdown), Mitchum Patterson (two carries for 71 yards and one touchdown), and Kyndall Trudeau (three receptions for 72 yards).
It should be noted that Clamon’s, Leija’s and Patterson’s touchdown runs went for one, 19, and 21 yards respectively.
Kaufman’s rushing attack in this game piled up 431 yards on 43 carries with eight touchdowns. It can be said that Kaufman’s rushing attack was a yardage machine on this night. In this game, Kaufman’s impressive touchdown drives covered 71, 71, 75, 63, 80, 50, 61, and 80 yards. In total, Kaufman gained 539 yards of total offense.
The leading score changed hands on numerous occasions in the first half. However, on their final drive of the first half, Kaufman took the lead for good on Garmon’s fourth touchdown run, which covered 13 yards, closing out a 63-yard drive in nine plays.
After Andres Gallegos' successful extra point, Kaufman led 28-27 at halftime.
In the second half, Kaufman dominated the action as they outscored the Indians 28-7 to pull away for the victory.
Kaufman will open District 7-4A Division 1 play on Friday, Sept. 24 by hosting Anna High School. This game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. This game will feature the number seven (Kaufman) and number nine (Anna) ranked teams in the Dallas Morning News’ Class 4A Area Poll. Both teams will come into this game with 4-0 overall records.
