The Kaufman Lady Lions varsity basketball team picked up their first District 13-4A victory by a count of 43-17 over Nevada Community on Jan. 7.
This win was also very significant for another reason as well. It was the 200th win of Amy Ingram’s high school coaching career. Before coming to Kaufman last year, Coach Ingram led teams at Arlington Sam Houston and Birdville respectively.
With this road victory, Kaufman improves to 15-9 overall and 1-3 in District 13-4A action.
The Lady Lions played some outstanding team defense in this game as evidenced by the fact that they limited the Lady Braves to just two points apiece in both the second and fourth quarters.
Offensively, Kaufman was sparked by the strong play of freshman Aubre Prox. Prox, who has been a nice addition to the team this season, scored a game high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the game.
Other Kaufman players who made significant contributions in this victory were as follows:
Piper Wilburn: six points, six rebounds, and seven assists.
Lillie Reven: six points, three rebounds, and two steals.
Paige Garmon: five points and 12 rebounds.
Zoey Prox: five rebounds.
Reece Yager: four points, four rebounds, and three steals.
