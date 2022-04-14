Kaufman High School had five teams compete in the Texas High School Bass Association regional tournament over the weekend of April 9 on Lake Palestine with two teams advancing to state.
The teams of Levi Gardner and Garron Kinney alongside Erik Krenek and Charlie Boyd both advanced to compete in the THSBA State Tournament held on May 14 and May 15 on Lake Belton.
Gardner and Kinney finished the regular season in the top 10 and secured a spot in the Angler of the Year Tournament that will take place on Lake Conroe in June.
