The Kaufman Lady Lion varsity soccer team recently had a busy week of games, scoring one win, one loss and a victory via penalty kick shootout.
The results of the games that the team played in recently are as follows:
Athens 3 - Kaufman 1. The goal in this game for Kaufman was scored by Amy Gonzalez with an assist by Emma West.
Kaufman 0 - Ferris 0. Kaufman won this game via a penalty kick shootout. Goals for Kaufman in the penalty kick shootout were scored by Alaina Overcamp, Ailani Landeverde, Maya Esquivel, and Alexus Wright.
Kaufman 3- Sunnyvale 0. Wright scored two goals in this win, and Overcamp made one goal. Gonzalez had two assists in this game as well.
The scheduled game vs. Mabank (Feb. 25) was postponed due to lightning and has been rescheduled for March 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.