The Crandall Pirates baseball team evened the score with Dallas Highland Park, and then they defeated Mesquite Poteet twice in District 13-5A action. These games took place on April 8, April 13 and April 14 at Crandall High School and Mesquite Poteet High School respectively. Crandall won these games by scores of 4-1, 7-1, and 10-5 respectively.
In the Highland Park game on April 8 at Crandall High School, the Pirates received a tremendous performance from Tyler Miller. First, Miller delivered a big hit— a bases loaded double to center field which brought home three runs in the bottom of the second inning. He also pitched an outstanding game as well. On the mound, Miller tossed six full innings while surrendering just one run on six hits with six strikeouts and zero walks. For his impressive performance, Miller was recognized as a Dallas Morning News baseball standout on April 8.
Another key hit for Crandall in this game was produced by Dylan DeGroot as he came through with an RBI single to right field in the second inning which made the score 4-1.
In the first Mesquite Poteet game, Crandall scored one run in the second inning, one in the third, two in the fifth, and three in the sixth on their way to victory.
Top hitters in this game for Crandall were Pierce Gisler (one hit— a solo homer to left in the second inning with three RBIs), Mason Joyner (one hit— a solo homer to left in the third inning and one RBI), Pierce Corbo (one hit and one RBI), Landon Phillips (one RBI), Miller (one hit), Dysen Hopkins (one hit), and Cole Hitt (one hit).
On the mound, Miller got the pitching win as he worked six full innings while surrendering one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
In the second Mesquite Poteet game, Crandall scored three runs in the first inning, six in the fourth, and one in the sixth to secure their victory.
Key hitters in this game for Crandall were Hitt (four hits and one RBI), Gisler (one hit and two RBIs), Phillips (two hits and one RBI), Hopkins (two hits and two RBIs), Joyner (one hit and two RBIs), Caden Nachtigall (one hit and one RBI), and Adam Hernandez (one hit and one RBI).
In a non-district game vs. Lindale on April 9 at Lindale High School, Crandall won by a count of 7-6 in eight innings. The difference in this game was a dramatic solo homer to left by Gisler in the top of the eighth inning. Gisler also hit another solo homer to left in the third inning.
Another important hit for Crandall in this game was registered on a two RBI single to center by Phillips in the first inning.
After these results, Crandall’s record stands at 16-6-1 overall and 9-1 in District 13-5A play.
Following the games on April 14, the District 13-5A baseball are as follows: Crandall (9-1), Forney High School (8-2), North Forney (8-2), and Dallas Highland Park (6-4).
