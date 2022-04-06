The Kaufman Lions varsity boys’ golf team won the District 13-4A Title in dramatic fashion while the Lady Lions finished second in the District 13-4A Tournament on March 28 at the Waterview Golf Club in Rowlett.
By finishing in the top two in the team standings at the District 13-4A Tournament, both of the teams have earned the right to play in the Class 4A Region II Golf Tournament at the Van Zandt Country Club in Canton. The boys are set to play on April 18 through April 19 while the girls are scheduled to play on April 20 through April 21.
The Kaufman boys golf team consisting of Tucker Bishop, Ty Burleson, Beau Thompson, Bryson Roberts, Jackson Haynes, Alec Vinson, and Mason Seabolt shot a combined score of 350. The Lions finished in a first-place tie with Caddo Mills in the team standings.
The top four results were counted for the team score. After these scores were tabulated, the teams had both shot a total of 350. To determine a winner, the tie breaker was the fifth player’s score. The Lions fifth best player on this day was Haynes. He shot a score of 99 while Caddo Mills’ fifth player shot a score of 106.
The Lady Lions golf team consisting of Molly Burleson, Alexis Renteria, Katie Jouett, Gracie Vinson, and Adison Strong finished second in the team standings with a combined score of 473.
Individually, the Kaufman boys were led by Bishop who shot a solid score of 79. His score was good enough for a second place finish overall. For the Lady Lions, their best player was Burleson. She shot a personal best score of 85 to finish second overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.