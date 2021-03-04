The Kaufman Lion varsity boys’ soccer team had a busy start of their season.
The results of the games that the team played in recently are as follows.
Athens 6 - Kaufman 0.
Kaufman 2 - Ferris 0. Goals in this game for Kaufman were scored by Yael Sandoval and Alex Rubio. Assists came from Andy Gallegos and Roko Mendez.
Mabank 3 - Kaufman 0.
Kaufman 2 Sunnyvale 1. Goals in this game for Kaufman were scored by Sandoval and Jorge Figueroa, with an assist by Gallegos.
