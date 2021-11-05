The Scurry-Rosser Wildcat football team emphatically kept their playoff hopes alive with a 63-0 shutout victory against Rice High School on Oct. 29 at Scurry-Rosser High School.
With this victory, Scurry-Rosser improves to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in District play. Rice High School falls to 3-5 and 2-3 respectively.
This is the second straight game that Scurry-Rosser’s defense has produced a shutout. The tough Wildcat defense caused five Rice turnovers, four fumbles and one interception.
Offensively, in this game, Scurry-Rosser rang up 464 yards of total offense (288 rushing and 176 passing).
Top players for Scurry-Rosser in this game were as follows:
Tanner Vaughn: five of 11 passing for 128 yards and four touchdowns.
De’Shawn Wren: seven carries for 120 yards and one touchdown/four tackles.
Ralph Miller: five carries for 61 yards and one touchdown/one reception for 29 yards and one touchdown.
Cagle Peavy: four carries for 45 yards and one touchdown/interception return for a touchdown/one of five passing for 48 yards and one touchdown.
Bryce Chambers: one reception for 49 yards and one touchdown.
Jai Gelina: two receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown.
Rowdy Miller: one reception for 24 yards and one touchdown/three tackles.
Charlie Keever: one reception for 26 yards and one touchdown.
Emilio Gutierrez: three tackles.
Brian Ochoa: three tackles and one sack.
Scurry-Rosser will travel to play Corsicana Mildred High School on Nov. 5. This game has huge playoff implications for the Wildcats.
