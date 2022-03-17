Some members of the Kaufman Lions tennis team played in the loaded and very tough Midlothian Spring Invitational Tournament on March 10.
The schools at the tournament were Midlothian High School, Kaufman, Longview, Texarkana Texas High, Ennis, Argyle, Corsicana, Mansfield High School, Frisco Heritage, Weatherford, Keller, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Whitehouse, Arlington Lamar, Jacksonville, and Union High School. Note: Union High School is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Notable results for Kaufman at this tournament were turned in by the following players:
Connor Hubert: first place in the varsity boys singles “B” division.
Chris Paisley: second place in the varsity boys singles “B” division.
Samantha Barrera and Vanessa Chavez: second place in the varsity girls doubles “B” division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.