The Kaufman tennis team outlasted 5A Corsicana in a tough set of matches on Sept. 3. The final match score was 11-8 in favor of Kaufman.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 12-1 overall on the season.
The key to this victory was the play of the Kaufman boys. They played confident and dominant tennis all day long, winning all of their doubles matches and every one of their singles matches as well.
On the flip side, Corsicana’s girls were piling up victories in both doubles and singles. Both of these teams were fighting hard and it was anyone’s guess who would win at this point.
The ultimate deciding factor in Kaufman’s favor was the knowledge that they won two big matches in the final stages of this battle which paved the way to sweet victory.
First, the Lions won the all-important mixed doubles point when Wyatt Moredock and Vanessa Chavez teamed up to secure this vital victory by a count of 8-3.
Then, Chavez went on the singles court and rallied from a 5-1 deficit to take her match by a count of 9-7.
Overall, Eli Frosch was named the MVP while Cristian Gutierrez took home the Low Scorer award. Also, Chavez was presented with the Heart award after her emotionally charged comeback win in her singles match. This win pretty much secured the overall victory for Kaufman.
Finally, Frosch and Gutierrez did not surrender a single game in their singles and doubles matches. Frosch played his doubles match with Cody Hunter, while Gutierrez teamed up with Phoenix Johnson.
