The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats boys basketball team opened their District 18-3A play with a solid 49-19 victory over Kemp on Dec. 21 at Scurry-Rosser High School.
The Wildcats also secured a non-district win over Malakoff Cross-Roads by a count of 64-16 on Dec. 17 at Cross-Roads High School.
With these results, Scurry-Rosser improves to 11-4 overall and 1-0 in District 18-3A action.
Top players for Scurry-Rosser in the Kemp game were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 14 points, eight rebounds, and four steals.
Christian Lopez: 10 points and five rebounds.
Grayson Hill: nine points.
De’Shawn Wren: five points, seven rebounds, and three steals.
Parker Williams: four points.
Cagle Peavy: three points.
Kaden Bradshaw: two points and six rebounds.
Baylin Caves: two points.
Key performers for Scurry-Rosser in the Cross-Roads game were as follows:
Williams: 14 points, (12 of these points came on four three-point shots), six rebounds, and six steals.
Wren: 12 points and five rebounds.
Peavy: nine points and four steals.
Bryce Chambers: eight points and eight rebounds.
Grayson Hill: seven points and five assists.
Garrett Hill: six points, six assists, and three steals.
Bradshaw: six points and three steals.
Caves: two points and six rebounds.
Head Coach James Hill was glad to secure the District 18-3A victory over Kemp.
“We are glad to get our first district win,” Hill said. “It is a good start to a long district season. These guys believe in each other, and they feel their best play is in front of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.