The Kaufman Lady Lions basketball team won the Eustace tournament played on Dec. 2 through Dec. 4.
Overall, in the tournament, the team posted a 4-0 record while defeating Kerens (35-9), Italy (36-15), Commerce (45-39), and Jacksonville (38-24).
Top players for Kaufman in the Kerens game were as follows:
Piper Wilburn: 11 points and eight steals.
Aubre Prox: six points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.
Reece Yager: five points, seven rebounds, and two steals.
Paige Garmon: four points, eight rebounds, and two steals.
Lillie Reven: four points and five rebounds.
Hailee Woody: four points.
Notable performers for Kaufman in the Italy game were as follows:
Prox: 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, and four steals.
Wilburn: seven points, seven rebounds, and four steals.
Garmon: six points, nine rebounds, and three steals.
Woody: five points and five rebounds.
Key players for Kaufman in the Commerce game were as follows:
Prox: 10 points, three rebounds, and four assists.
Wilburn: nine points and three rebounds.
Garmon: eight points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Yager: seven points.
Woody: six points and three steals.
Reven: five points and four rebounds.
Noteworthy performances for Kaufman in the tournament championship game vs. Jacksonville were turned in by the following players:
Wilburn: 12 points, three assists, and three steals.
Prox: eight points and three steals.
Garmon: eight points.
Woody: four points and five rebounds.
Reven: four rebounds.
Also, on Nov. 30, Kaufman defeated Eustace in a non-district game by the count of 36-30.
Top players for Kaufman in the Eustace game were as follows:
Garmon: 14 points and six rebounds.
Prox: nine points, four rebounds, and five assists.
Reven: six points, five rebounds, and two steals.
Yager: six rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Wilburn: five rebounds, three assists, and six steals.
Prox and Yager were named to the All-Tournament Team.
After these results, Kaufman’s overall record stands at 9-2.
