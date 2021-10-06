By using their full arsenal of weapons, the Kaufman Lions football team was able to roll past Carrolton Ranchview by a count of 60-16 on Sept. 30. This game was played at Standridge Stadium in Carrolton.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in District play while Ranchview falls to 0-5 and 0-2 respectively.
Several Kaufman players made significant contributions to this victory including Derek Clamon (15 of 25 passing for 166 yards with four touchdowns and one interception), Daylon Dickerson (three receptions for 32 yards and two touchdowns), and Kyndall Trudeau (six receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown)
More notable performers in this game for Kaufman were Bryce Martinez (three receptions for 19 yards and one touchdown), Aundrea Freeman (five carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns), Raikyviun Shaw (two carries for 51 yards and one touchdown), Mitchum Patterson (five carries for 52 yards and one touchdown), and Andres Gallegos (21-yard successful field goal).
Overall, in this game, Kaufman gained 492 yards of total offense (326 rushing and 166 passing).
Meanwhile, the Lion defense continued to play at a high level as they limited the Wolves to just 183 yards of total offense while also causing three turnovers in this game.
Kaufman got off to a fast start in this game thanks to a Ranchview turnover via an interception. With a short field to work with, it did not take the Lions long to reach the end zone. They used just four plays to cover 37 yards on this touchdown drive. This drive was capped off by a four-yard touchdown pass from Clamon to Dickerson. So, at the 11:04 of the first quarter, Kaufman led 7-0.
However, Ranchview answered back with a touchdown of their own to tie the game at 7-all.
But, then Kaufman took complete control of the game as they registered 28 straight points to build an insurmountable 35-7 lead in the first quarter. During this barrage of offense, Clamon and Dickerson connected again for another touchdown via a 22-yard scoring pass. This touchdown strike completed a six play 66-yard drive and it gave the Lions a 14-7 lead at the 8:01 mark of the first quarter.
Then, a bit later after a short Ranchview punt, Kaufman was aiming to score again. They moved 22 yards in just two plays to increase their lead to 21-7 on a three-yard pass from Clamon to Trudeau at the 5:05 mark of the first quarter.
Then, late in the first quarter, Kaufman embarked on two more touchdown marches in the frame which traversed 75 and 32 yards respectively. These drives were finished off in style via a 2-yard pass from Clamon to Martinez and a 32-yard run by Freeman.
In the second quarter, Ranchview scored some more points on a 24-yard field goal by their female place kicker Bresaidies Mosley.
At half time, Kaufman led 35-10.
Early in the third quarter after another Ranchview turnover via an interception, Kaufman struck like lightning when Freeman scored on a 57-yard touchdown run which made the score 42-10 in favor of the Lions.
Also, in the third quarter, Kaufman scored touchdowns on drives that covered 75 and 54 yards respectively. After the 54-yard drive, Brayson Gomez scored on a two-point conversion attempt to make the score 57-10.
During the fourth quarter, Ranchview had a touchdown pass but Kaufman produced the final points of the game on a 21-yard field by Gallegos.
Next up: Kaufman will host the Terrell Tigers on Oct. 8. This game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
