Momentum can spell victory or defeat in softball and baseball.
On March 2, in a non-district game, the Kaufman Lady Lion softball team faced off against the Malakoff Lady Tigers. When it was over, Malakoff had emerged victorious by a count of 15-3.
Malakoff jumped out to 9-0 lead after the bottom of the first inning, and this initial offensive explosion by the Lady Tigers was something that the Lady Lions could never recover from.
Individually for Kaufman, their offensive bright spots in this game were Macie Johnson (two hits and two RBIs), Victoria Herron (one hit and one RBI), Pavin Penny (two hits), Reece Yager (one hit), and Izzy Black (one hit).
Then, on March 4-6, the Lady Lions participated in a tournament hosted by Canton High School.
The results of the games that the team played in the tournament are as follows.
Canton 10 – Kaufman 6
Ferris 15 – Kaufman 0
Sulphur Springs 10 – Kaufman 0
Royse City 17 – Kaufman 0
Mineola 9 – Kaufman 5.
In the Canton game, an early offensive outburst by the Eagles was too much for the Lions to overcome.
Top hitters in this game for Kaufman were Yager (three hits and one RBI), Alexis Smith (two hits and two RBIs), and Penny (two hits). Also, Herron produced a RBI in this game as well. Kaufman scored two more additional runs in this game via a Canton error and a passed ball respectively.
Against Ferris, the Lions were shut out on just three hits. The hits for Kaufman in this game came from Maddie Wright, Smith, and Johnson.
In the Sulphur Springs game, Kaufman was shut out on four hits. The hits for Kaufman in this game were produced by Yager, Izzy Black, and Kyndal Garner (two hits).
In their next tournament game, the Lions suffered a third straight shutout loss against the Royse City Lady Bulldogs. Overall, the Lions had just one hit in this game, a single to left by Smith in the fourth inning.
In their final tournament game, Kaufman battled hard against Mineola. However, in the end, Mineola came out on top. Individually, Kaufman was led offensively in this game by Smith (three hits and one RBI), Penny (two hits and one RBI), Johnson (two hits and one RBI), Izzy Black (one RBI), and Dakota Black (one RBI).
After all of these games, Kaufman has an overall record of 1-10.
