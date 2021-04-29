The Kaufman Lady Lion softball team concluded their 2021 season by suffering losses to Sunnyvale (20-1) on April 20 and Quinlan Ford (8-4) on April 26.
With these losses, Kaufman concludes their 2021 season with a 2-21 overall record and a 1-11 mark in District 13-4A play.
The one run that Kaufman scored against Sunnyvale came home via a RBI groundout by Pavin Penny in the bottom of the first inning.
Two big innings—a six-run first inning and a 10-run fourth inning – helped Sunnyvale take full control of this game.
Then, in the 2021 season finale for both teams, Quinlan Ford was able to build an early 7-1 lead thanks mainly to a five-run fourth inning.
From there, they coasted home for the victory.
RBIs in this game fort Kaufman were registered by Kyndall Garner (RBI double to center field in the second inning and a RBI double to left field in the seventh inning) and Alexis Smith (RBI double to right field in the fifth inning.) The other run that Kaufman scored in this game came via a passed ball by Quinlan Ford in the seventh inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.