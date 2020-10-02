Anna — Thanks to an 18-yard field goal in overtime, the Kaufman Lions football team was able to secure an exciting 24-21 victory over Anna in the District opener for both teams on Sept. 25.
With the win, Kaufman improves to 1-4 overall on the season and 1-0 in District 7-4A Division II Play. Anna falls to 1-4 and 0-1 respectively.
In overtime, Anna got the football first. But, Kaufman’s defense came up with the big play when Kylevon Morrow intercepted an Anna pass. Then, on Kaufman’s overtime possession, the Lions drove the ball from the 25-yard line down to the one-yard line. From there, Yael Sandoval kicked the game winning field goal.
“All wins are good, and it feels great to get the first one of the season after a couple of heartbreakers already this year,” Kaufman’s Head Football Coach Jeramy Burleson said. “Our guys have been working really hard to put themselves in a position to win a district game and that is exactly what they did. I am very proud of the way that they kept fighting against Anna into overtime to come away with the win. We are 1-0 in district play and that’s all that matters right now. We will enjoy this victory, but we also will get back to work to try and clean some things up so we can go to 2-0 in District play. Go Lions!!”
For Kaufman offensively, they were led in this game by their dynamic duo of senior quarterback LaDamian Bailey and sophomore running back Braxton Garmon. For the game, Garmon carried the ball 26 times for 180 yards and one touchdown on a one-yard run in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Bailey rushed 14 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown as well on a three-yard run in the first quarter. Bailey also completed a 28-yard TD pass to Darius McGee in the fourth quarter which tied the game at 21-all.
Both Bailey’s touchdown run and McGee’s touchdown reception came on fourth downs.
On the defensive side of the ball, the standouts in this game for Kaufman were Kylevon Martin (one interception), Jacob Nalls (6.5 tackles), O. Yanez (8.5 tackles and 1 sack), Carlos Ramirez (5.5 tackles), Kyndall Trudeau (3.5 tackles), Ulises Yanez (3 Tackles), LD Bailey (3 Tackles), Kason Anderson (3 Tackles and), and Isac Leija (3.5 tackles and 1 sack).
Next Game: Up next for the Lions on Friday, Oct. 2, Kaufman will host Carrolton Ranchview in a District 7-4A game. The kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Scoring Summary
Anna: 5-yard TD Run by Davonte Davis (PAT No Good)
Kaufman: 3-yard TD Run by LaDamian Bailey (Yael Sandoval PAT Good)
Anna: 26-yard TD pass from Zachareus Gentry to Colton Bridwell (2-point Conversion Attempt No Good).
Kaufman: 1-yard TD Run by Braxton Garmon (Yael Sandoval PAT Good)
Anna: 27-yard TD Run by Davonte Davis (2-point Conversion Attempt No Good)
Anna: 36-yard Field Goal by Justin Amon
Kaufman: 28-yard TD Pass from LaDamian Bailey to Darius McGee (Yael Sandoval PAT Good)
Kaufman: 18-yard field goal by Yael Sandoval
Stats
Kaufman Anna
1st Downs 16 18
Rushing 45-276 40-123
Passing 28 150
Total Yards 304 273
Penalties 9-80 9-93
Turnovers 0 1
Individual Leaders: Rushing: Kaufman: Braxton Garmon 26 carries for 180 yards and 1 TD and Ladamian Bailey 14 carries for 39 yards and 1 TD. Anna: Davonte Davis 14 carries for 70 yards and 2 TD’s
Passing: Kaufman: Ladamian Bailey 1 of 10 for 28 yards and 1 TD. Anna: Zachareus Gentry 12 of 27 for 150 yards 1 TD and 1 interception
Receiving: Kaufman: Darius McGee 1 reception for 28 yards and 1 TD. Anna: Colton Bridwell: 2 receptions for 51 yards and 1 TD.
