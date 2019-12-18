Kaufman defeats Corsicana

Paige Garmon goes up for a freethrow against Corsicana on Dec. 13. Kaufman varsity won the game 39-27, and the freshman and junior varsity teams also scored wins. Up next for the KHS girls is a home game Dec. 20 against Mesquite Poteet, then the Kaufman Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27-28.
