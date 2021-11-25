The Kaufman High School varsity basketball teams have begun their respective 2021-22 seasons.
Currently, the girls have a 1-2 overall record while the boys are 0-1.
The Lady Lions opened their season on Nov. 9 with a 43-32 victory over West Mesquite.
A first quarter scoring surge opened the door to victory for the Lady Lions in this game. Overall, in that first quarter, the Lady Lions outscored the Lady Wranglers by a count of 19-6. From there, the Lady Lions cruised home for the victory.
Individual stars for Kaufman in the West Mesquite game were as follows:
Lillian Gibbons: 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Aubre Prox: 10 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.
Paige Garmon: five points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
Piper Wilburn: five points, four rebounds, three assists, and six steals.
Hailee Woody: six points and seven rebounds.
Then, the Lady Lions faced off against Wills Point on Nov. 12. In this game, Wills Point emerged victorious by a count of 48-38. In this game, Wills Point took control early as they built a 28-14 halftime lead. From there, the Lady Tigers eased home for the victory.
Top players for Kaufman in the Wills Point game were as follows:
Prox: 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Woody: 10 points, eight rebounds, and two steals
Wilburn: eight points, two rebounds, and three steals.
Garmon: five points, four rebounds, and three steals.
Finally, on Nov. 16, Kaufman squared off against Van High School. For the record, Van won this game by a count of 51-39. Van held a close game with a strong fourth quarter. By outscoring Kaufman 15-6 in the fourth quarter, Van was able ease into victory lane.
Notable performers for Kaufman in the Van game were as follows:
Prox: 10 points, three rebounds, and three steals.
Keira Drake: seven points, four rebounds, and two steals.
Gibbons: seven points and two rebounds.
Garmon: six points and nine rebounds.
Reece Yager: seven rebounds.
The Kaufman Lion varsity boys basketball team started their season on Nov. 16 by falling to a tough Ferris team 54-49.
A strong fourth quarter helped Ferris secure the victory in this game.
Noteworthy players for Kaufman in the Ferris game were as follows:
DK Jones: 13 points, six assists.
Dalys Chandler: 13 points, six rebounds.
Vontrell Williams: 13 points, eight rebounds.
Tacameron Adams: eight points.
