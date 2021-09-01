The Kaufman Lion tennis team roared past 4A Midlothian Heritage on Aug. 24 with a final match score of 16-3.
With this result, Kaufman improves to 9-1 overall on the season.
Kaufman came out on fire in this match up as they won five of the six doubles matches to take a commanding lead. Then, the Lions captured both of the mixed doubles matches as well. Winning accolades for the Lions in these doubles matches go out to the teams of Cristian Gutierrez and Phoenix Johnson, Eli Frosch and Cody Hunter, Kayden Lengacher and Connor Hubbert, Jackie Rodriguez and Laisha Ochoa, Nallely Avila and Natalya Morales, Beau Thompson and Vanessa Chavez, and Wyatt Moredock and Tabatha Morales.
In the singles portion of the competition, Kaufman dominated the action. In fact, during singles play, the Kaufman boys won every match, while the Kaufman girls had several quality wins in singles play as well. Notable singles victories for Kaufman were turned in by Frosch, Gutierrez, Lengacher, Hunter, Thompson, Rodriguez, Natalya Morales, Sandoval, Chavez, and Samantha Barrera.
A big match up coming up on the schedule for the Kaufman tennis team will be against Corsicana High School on Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.