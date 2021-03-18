Recently, the District 13-4A and District 18-3A varsity basketball coaches announced their All-District honorees for the 2020-21 season. Daylon Dickerson won top honors for Kaufman, including All Region by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, and Most Valuable Player for District 13-4A. More honors for the boys team include:
Newcomer of the Year is Vontrell Williams.
Second Team All-District: Derek Clamon and DK Jones.
Honorable Mention All-District: Dalys Chandler and Nick McBride
Academic All-District: La’Damian Bailey, Derek Clamon, and Braxton Garmon.
District 13-4A girls basketball accolades for Kaufman High School
First Team All-District: Lexi Esparza
Second Team All-District: Paige Garmon
Honorable Mention All-District: Taylor Sandberg, Breanna Saucedo, and Piper Wilburn.
Academic All District: Jaira Garcia, Breanna Saucedo, and Reece Yager.
Texas High School Coaches Association and Texas Girls Coaches Association Academic All State: Jaira Garcia and Breanna Saucedo.
District 18-3A boys basketball accolades for Scurry-Rosser High School
Offensive Player of the Year: Terrell Blanton
Newcomer of the Year: Cagle Peavy
First Team All-District: Garrett Hill, Jaxon Jonas, and Christian Lopez.
Honorable Mention All-District: Kayden Bradshaw.
District 18-3A girls basketball accolades for Scurry-Rosser High School
First Team All-District: Hannah Word and Emily Story
Second Team All-District: Cheyenne Vick and Hailey Mead
Honorable Mention All-District: Emma Hitt.
