On Oct. 27, the state ranked Kaufman Lion tennis team defeated Athens High School by a count of 11 matches to 0 to win the bi-district playoff title. Kaufman then defeated Bullard High School on Oct. 29 by a count of 16 matches to 3 to win the area playoff title.
Kaufman was scheduled to play state-ranked Lindale High School on Nov. 3 in the regional quarterfinal playoff round.
