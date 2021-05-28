The Kaufman High School Lady Lions will hold a basketball camp this summer for aspiring players.
KHS Lady Lions will work with campers on fundamentals while running various skill exercises and drills. Pre-registration ensures each camper a camp T-shirt, but walks ups the day of are welcomed. Additionally, each camper will receive a camp ball.
The camp will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. June 9-11 at Kaufman High School at a cost of $40 per camper.
For additional information or to register, contact Coach Amy Ingram at aingram@kaufman-isd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.