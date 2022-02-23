The Kaufman Lions track and field team posted some solid results at the Rick Pinson Invitational Meet hosted by Waxahachie Life High School on Feb. 19.
Notable varsity performers for Kaufman at this meet were as follows (the top six finishers in each event score points):
Varsity girls:
Allie Page, Amaiah Morales, Sloan Wilson, and Katharine Elzner: first place in the 4X400 relay.
Barbara Ruiz: second place in the 800 meters (2:28.12) and third place in the 1600 meters (5:37.68).
Kathryn Tucker second place in the 1600 meters (5:27.85) and second place in the3200 meters (11:52.23).
Joselyne Sanchez: fourth place in the 3200 meters (12:49.78).
Sabree Stubbs: third place in the discus (107’7”).
Savannah Pasquinelli: sixth place in the discus (97’9”).
Idally Acosta: third place in the pole vault (7’6”).
Lauren Jones: fifth place in the pole vault (7’0”).
Allie Page: sixth place in the pole vault (6’0”).
Madalyn Kinney: fifth place in the shot put (32’0”).
Shyanne Tilson: fifth place in the 100 hurdles (53.69 seconds).
Kayla Sanders, Elzner, Acosta, and Morales: sixth place in the 4X200 relay. (1:52.81).
Varsity boys:
Edwin Rivera: first place in the 1600 meters (4:37.64) and first place in the 800 meters (2:02.14).
Adan Gutierrez: sixth place in the 1600 meters (4:49.92).
Yahir Flores: fifth place in the 3200 meters (10:39.80),
Rodrien Davison: fifth place in the 110 hurdles (18.29 seconds).
Hayden Robbins: sixth place in the 110 hurdles (18.61 seconds).
Branden Matthews: third place in the discus (130’7”).
