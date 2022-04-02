The Kaufman Lions baseball team split two non-district games against Canton and Crandall on March 23 and March 26 at Canton High School and Crandall High School respectively.
Canton defeated Kaufman by a count of 5-3. However, the Lions bounced back to get the victory over Crandall by a score of 10-6.
In the Canton game, Kaufman took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a RBI triple to center field by Landon Tucker and a RBI ground out by Kevin Soto.
But Canton answered back with three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-2 lead. Canton added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth with two more runs which stretched their advantage to 5-2.
In the top of the sixth inning, Kaufman tried to fight back as they scored a run via a RBI single to left by Tysen McCune which cut Canton’s lead to 5-3. But the rally would end there as Canton secured the victory.
In the Crandall game, Kaufman built up a 4-0 lead through four innings of play. RBIs for Kaufman during this stretch came from Tucker (RBI single to left in the top of the first inning), and Jansen Wheat (two RBI single to right in the top of the third). Note: Kaufman’s Cody Dickinson scored on a passed ball in the top of the third as well.
In the top of the fifth, Kaufman increased their lead to 6-0 via a RBI hit by pitch of Wheat and a RBI groundout by Raul Garcia.
Crandall would get on the board in the bottom of the fifth with two runs which made the score 6-2.
Kaufman would respond with four runs in the top of the sixth which expanded the Lions lead to 10-2. RBIs for Kaufman in this frame were registered by Isaiah Leija (RBI sacrifice fly to left field), McCune (RBI groundout), and Jordan Nalls (two RBI infield single).
Crandall would not go down easy as they plated four runs in the bottom of the seventh and final inning to make the score 10-6. In the end, Kaufman would emerge victorious.
After these games, Kaufman’s overall record stands at 10-7.
