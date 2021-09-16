The Scurry-Rosser Wildcat football team absolutely hammered Kemp High School by a count of 52-15 on Sept. 10.
With this victory, Scurry-Rosser improves to 2-1 on the season, while Kemp falls to 1-2.
Offensive excellence in this game for Scurry-Rosser was produced by Tanner Vaughn (11 of 18 passing for 252 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception), De’Shawn Wren (13 carries for 144 yards and one touchdown), Bryce Chambers (two receptions for 66 yards), Charlie Keever (two receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown), Rowdy Miller (one reception for 53 yards), and Cagle Peavy (two receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown).
Defensive stars in this game for Scurry-Rosser were Emilio Gutierrez (six tackles), Sigilfredo Gomez (six tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and one touchdown return), Chambers (three tackles), Landon Torres (two tackles), and Peyton Lederman (two tackles), Kayden Bradshaw (one interception), Peavy (one interception), and miller (one interception).
Scurry-Rosser will host Eustace at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.