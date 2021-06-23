A small contingent of Kaufman High School tennis players traveled to John Tyler High School to compete in an extremely tough summer tournament last weekend as part of the East Texas Tennis Circuit’s summer schedule.
Notable performances were turned in by Natalya Morales and David Harris, who won consolation titles at this tournament. Morales won the consolation title in the girls singles division, while Harris captured the consolation title as well in the “fight two” boys singles division. Officially, a noteworthy result for Kaufman tennis fans at this tournament was Harris defeating his teammate Wyatt Moredock in the consolation final via a super tiebreaker (3-6, 6-3, and 10-6).
Other Kaufman players who participated in this tournament were Kayden Lengacher, Jackie Ramirez, Abigail Hernandez, Kadyn Osborne, and Phoenix Johnson.
Upcoming tournaments are June 25 at Forney High School and June 26 at Lindale High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.