The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats varsity softball team participated in a tournament hosted by Wills Point High School on March 4-6. Overall in the tournament, the Lady Wildcats went 3-3.
The results of the games that the team played in this tournament are as follows.
Quitman 4 – Scurry-Rosser 1 (first game)
Scurry-Rosser 23 – Wills Point 1
Scurry-Rosser 16 – Fruitvale 3
Paris 5 – Scurry-Rosser 0
Quitman 1 – Scurry-Rosser 0 (second game)
Scurry-Rosser 13 – Kerens 11
In the first Quitman game, the Bulldogs scored three runs in the top of the second inning to take a 3-0 lead.
But, Scurry-Rosser plated a run in the bottom of the second inning via a Quitman passed ball. So, after two innings of play, Quitman was in front by a count of 3-1.
Quitman added run in the top of the third inning to make the score 4-1 in their favor. After the top of the third inning, there were no more runs scored in this game. So, Quitman would go on to get the victory.
In their next game, Scurry-Rosser absolutely steamrolled Wills Point by a count of 23-1. In this game, Scurry-Rosser scored 17 runs – 17 in the first inning, one in the second, and five in the third.
Top hitters in this game for the Lady Wildcats were Kenzie Smith (four hits and three RBIs), Emmalee Phillips (two hits and one RBI), Chloe Sims (two hits and one RBI), Hannah Pechal (one hit and two RBIs), Lanie Taliaferro (two hits and two RBIs), and Rindy Koleszar (1 hit and two RBIs). Also, Emma Hitt and Macy Orman had RBIs in this game as well. For the record, Scurry-Rosser scored several more runs in this game via Wills Point errors, passed balls and wild pitches.
In the pitching circle, Azlan Grucholski tossed three strong innings while surrendering just one run on one hit with two strikeouts. Note: This game was called due to the UIL Run Rule.
In the Fruitvale game, Scurry-Rosser’s offense roared to life again as they easily picked up the victory. In this game, the Wildcats scored four runs in the first inning and 12 in the second. Notable offensive performers for the Wildcats in this game were Sims (two hits and three RBI’s), Hitt (two hits and two RBIs), Smith (one hit and one RBI), Taliaferro (one hit and four RBIs), and Lilly Drake (two hits and two RBIs). Also, Grucholski had a RBI in this game as well. Scurry-Rosser plated additional runs in this game via Fruitvale errors, passed balls and walks.
In the pitching circle, Mckenna Bragg and Grucholski combined their efforts to toss two full innings while surrendering three runs on one hit with three strikeouts. Note: this game also ended early due to the UIL Run Rule.
Against Paris High School, the Wildcats were shut out while being limited to just one hit. The one hit for the Wildcats in this game was a single to center field by Pechal.
Then, in their second game vs. Quitman in this tournament, the Lady Wildcats lost by a count of 1-0 to the Lady Bulldogs. The lone run in this game was scored in the top of the first inning via a RBI ground out.
The Wildcats had three hits in this game. Two of the hits came from Orman and the other hit was registered by Smith.
Grucholski pitched great in this game for Scurry-Rosser. In five innings of work, she gave up only one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts.
Finally, in their last game of the tournament, Scurry-Rosser won a wild and crazy game over Kerens by a count of 13-11.
After the top of the third inning in this game, Scurry-Rosser looked like they would win in a blowout as they had a 13-2 lead. But, Kerens came up with a furious rally as they scored nine runs in the bottom of the third inning to cut the Scurry-Rosser lead to 13-11. But, in the end, Scurry-Rosser would hang on for the victory.
Scurry-Rosser’s offense came out swinging in this game as they scored two runs in the first inning, six in the second, and five in the third. The Lady Wildcats were led offensively in this game by Phillips (two hits and one RBI), Sims (one hit and one RBI), Smith (one hit and two RBI’s), Koleszar (one hit and two RBI’s), Also, Taliaferro and Pechal produced RBIs in this game as well. The Wildcats scored some additional runs in this game via Kerens errors and wild pitches. Scurry-Rosser also plated a run in this game via a steal of home by Drake in the top of the second inning.
After this tournament, Scurry-Rosser has an overall record of 6-4.
