On Jan. 15, the Scurry-Rosser varsity boys basketball team picked up an important District 18-3A victory when they defeated Rice High School by a count of 65-41.
The Wildcats played a dominant brand of basketball in the first half of this game and by halftime they led 35-15. At this point in the game, the Wildcats were in complete control and they would eventually go on to an easy victory.
Top players in this game for Surry-Rosser were Garrett Hill (24 points—21 of these points came on three-point shots, and four assists), Christian Lopez (15 points and 10 rebounds), Jaxon Jonas (11 points, five assists, and four steals), Terrell Blanton (six points, four blocked shots, and four steals), and Cagle Peavy (six points and three assists).
Also, on Jan. 12, the state ranked Malakoff Tigers defeated Surry-Rosser by a count of 66-40.
Notable efforts in this game for Scurry-Rosser were produced by Jonas (12 points and eight rebounds), Lopez (eight points and nine rebounds), Hill (eight points), Peavy (six points and four assists), and Blanton (five points and four blocked shots).
After these games, Scurry-Rosser is now 11-5 overall and 5-2 in District 18-3A play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.