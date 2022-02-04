The Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcats varsity girls basketball team keeps rolling along. They continued their recent hot streak with District 18-3A victories over Kemp (58-36) and Eustace (35-16) on Jan. 25 and Jan. 28 at Kemp High School and Scurry-Rosser High School respectively.
With these victories, Scurry-Rosser improves to 17-8 overall and 9-2 in District 18-3A play.
A balanced scoring attack helped the Lady Wildcats rout the Lady Jackets.
The leaders for Scurry-Rosser in the Kemp game were as follows:
Jordi Whittington: 19 points.
Hannah Word: 13 points.
Makenna Bragg: seven points.
Then, Scurry-Rosser won the Eustace game easily thanks to a strong defensive performance especially in the second quarter. In that second quarter, the Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Bulldogs by a count of 17-2.
Top players for Scurry-Rosser in the Eustace game were as follows:
Word: 10 points.
Whittington: seven points.
Chloe Fisher: six points.
