Kaufman’s 8-4A All-District football selections for the 2022 season have been announced. Several Kaufman football players earned All-District honors.
The Kaufman football players who received All-District accolades this season are as follows:
Offensive Most Valuable Player: running back Braxton Garmon.
Newcomer of the Year: quarterback Ty Burleson.
First Team All-District: wide receiver Kylevon Morrow, offensive lineman Jacob Maddox, offensive lineman Tater Hicks, offensive lineman Garron Kinney, utility player Dalys Chandler, kicker and punter Andres Gallegos, defensive lineman Eddie Reyes, defensive lineman Will Bowers linebacker Jordan Nalls, and defensive back Kaleb Lewis.
Second Team All-District: wide receiver Hayden Robbins, offensive lineman Eric Espinoza, defensive lineman Issac Leija, outside linebacker Morrow, and defensive back Angel Ramirez.
Honorable Mention All-District: wide receiver Julian Prox, linebacker Isaiah Leija, and tight end Marco Flores.
Academic All-District: Morrow, Mason Seabolt, Mitchum Patterson, Gallegos, Flores, Cody Dickinson, Garmon, Burleson, Aljour Miles, Hayden Lambeth, Jeremy Elliot, Issac Leija, Nalls, Isaiah Leija, Andrew Maddron, Devon Morrell, Bowers, Newt Richmond, Luke Lucas, Maddox, Kinney, and Logan Thomas.
Academic All-State: Garmon, Nalls, Maddron, Patterson, and Maddox.
Kaufman posted a strong 8-4 record this season. The Lions won the bi-district playoff title for the second straight season with a 41-0 victory over Wilmer Hutchins. It has been another successful season for the Kaufman Lions football team.
