The Kaufman Lions varsity tennis team opened their 2022 Spring season on Jan. 28 by participating in a 16-team tournament which was hosted by Waxahachie High School. This tournament was loaded with mostly 5A and 6A teams from the southern part of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex area.
Top performers for Kaufman at this tournament were as follows:
Eli Frosch: first place in boys singles “A” division.
Phoenix Johnson: first place in boys singles “B” division.
Cristian Gutierrez and Kayden Lengacher first place in boys doubles “A” division.
Connor Hubbert and Nate Salmeron: first place in boys doubles “B” division.
Cody Hunter and Jackie Rodriguez: first place in mixed doubles “A” division.
Conner Mays and Amanda Hasbell: first place in mixed doubles “B” division.
The Kaufman varsity tennis teams will compete next in road dual matches vs. Mansfield High School on Feb. 1 and Van High School on Feb. 4.
