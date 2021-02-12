The Kaufman Lion tennis team has started their 2021 spring season, competing on Jan. 29 in the Rockwall Frozen Ball Tournament.
Top performances for the Kaufman varsity were turned in by Kayden Lengacher (first place in the boys’ singles “B” division) and Carlos Nunez/Cody Hunter, who won the consolation title in the boys’ doubles “A” division.
On Jan. 28, the Kaufman JV tennis team competed in the Ennis Tournament, taking first place in almost every JV division at this tournament.
Then, on Feb. 4, the JV team participated in their version of the Rockwall Frozen Ball Tournament. Notable performances for the Kaufman JV tennis teamat the Rockwall Tournament were produced by Faith Harris and Beau England, who took third place in the girls doubles division and Sam Escobedo and Xiomara Rodriguez, who won the consolation title in the girls doubles division.
