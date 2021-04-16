On April 7-8 at Eustace High School, the Scurry Rosser varsity track and field teams gave a strong account of themselves at the District 18-3A Meet.
Overall, both of the varsity track and field at Scurry Rosser finished fourth at the District 18-3A Meet. Also, Scurry-Rosser had a handful of their athletes qualify to the Area Meet. To qualify to the Area meet, an athlete must finish in the top four in an event at the District 18-3A meet.
For the record, the Wildcat boys scored 82 points at the District 18-3A Meet while the Lady Wildcats registered 50 points.
Here is a list of the Area Meet qualifiers for Scurry-Rosser.
Varsity Boys
Terrell Blanton: District Champion in the 100 meters (11.01 seconds), District Champion in the 200 meters (22.50 seconds), District Champion in the 400 meters (50.77 seconds), District Champion in the long jump (21’8.75”), and District Champion in the triple jump (43’3.75”).
Trey Wheeler III: District Champion in the 110 hurdles (16.23 seconds), fifth place in the 300 hurdles (43.41 seconds), and sixth place in the triple jump (40’4”).
Charley Keever: fourth place in the pole vault (10’0”).
Ben Zaleta: third place In the 800 meters (2:11.81).
JD Martin: fourth place in the 400 meters (53.67 seconds).
Other Wildcat boys who scored points at the District 18-3A Meet were as follows.
Jaxon Jonas: sixth place in the high jump (5’4”).
4X400 Relay: team of Trey Wheeler, Ben Zaleta, JD Martin, and Charlie Keever finished in fifth place (3:39.86
Varsity Girls
Lilly Drake: second place in the 100 hurdles (17.57 seconds)
4X100 Relay: team of Kaitlyn Bautista, Chloe Sims, Lilly Drake, and Hailey Mead finished in fourth place (53.16 seconds).
4X400 Relay: team of Kailyn Bautista, Savannah Walton, Madelyn Stone, and Atleigh Swann finished in fourth place (4:37.40).
Lanie Taliaferro: third place in the shot put (32’3.75”).
Kenzie Smith: second place in the discus (93’11”).
Hailey Mead: second place in the high jump (4’8”).
Other Lady Wildcats who scored points at the District 18-3A Meet were as follows.
Atleigh Swann: fifth place in the high jump (4’8”).
4X200 Relay: team of Kaitlyn Bautista, Madelyn Stone, Hannah Pechal, and Hailey Mead finished in sixth place (1:53.90).
