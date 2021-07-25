The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association has announced their much-anticipated All-State and All-Star teams for the 2021 season.
Several local baseball players earned a spot on these talented teams.
Here is a list of the baseball players from the Kaufman Herald’s Kaufman County coverage area who were either named All-State or an All-Star for their superlative work on the field or in the classroom.
THSBCA All-State Players
Landon Tucker (Kaufman High School): First Team second baseman
THSBCA Academic All-State Selections
John Landon Stocks (Kaufman High School)
Austin Cruse (Crandall High School
Reece Collins (Crandall High School)
Luke Spell (Crandall High School)
THSBCA All-Star Selections
John Maldonado Jr. (Kaufman High School)
Congratulations to this group of outstanding young men for their achievements on and off the field. The Kaufman Herald is very proud of you all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.