Lady Lions win district opener

The current Kaufman Lady Lions basketball team displays a framed #12 jersey that honors the memory of former Kaufman Lady Lions basketball player Joni McKinney Burrell. Mrs. McKinney-Burrell was a member of Kaufman’s 1992 State Final Four team. She passed away after a 10-year battle with cancer on Oct. 1, 2022. This year’s team is playing under the motto of “Play Like 12”. Note: 12 was McKinney-Burrell’s jersey number when she played basketball at Kaufman High School. 2022-23 Kaufman Lady Lions Basketball Team (front from left) Jordyn Prox, Kaylee Wrenn, Alizay Gonzalez, Lillian Gibbons, Piper Wilburn, Keira Drake, Aubre Prox, and Zoey Prox, and (back from left) Lillie Reven and Kiersten Thomas.

 The Kaufman Herald/Elaine Frosch

On Alumni Night, the Kaufman Lady Lions varsity basketball team won their District 14-4A opener over Nevada Community by a count of 48-17 on Dec. 16 at Kaufman High School.

With the victory, Kaufman improved to 9-6 overall and 1-0 in District 14-4A play.

