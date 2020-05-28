BassFishingScholarship

Ethan Thurston has been selected for the Texas Baptist University Bass Team.

 Courtesy photo

Ethan Thurston, a senior at Kaufman High School, signed a letter of intent to join the fishing team at East Texas Baptist University. Thurston is a four-year member of the KHS bass fishing team and was the team’s Angler of the Year in 2018. He is the son of Jason and Alicia Thurston. Ethan will be a great addition to the ETBU program, said Coach Steve Holland.

